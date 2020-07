Fire damages home in an Encanto-area neighborhood

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – It took firefighters about 15 minutes today to extinguish a fire that damaged a home in an Encanto-area neighborhood.

The non-injury blaze in the 6000 block of Upland Street erupted for unknown reasons shortly after 4 p.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

No one was inside the single-story house at the time, the city agency reported.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.