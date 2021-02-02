Fire damages house in northern Oceanside, displaces six people

OCEANSIDE (KUSI) – A fire damaged a house in northern Oceanside today and displaced six people, authorities reported.

The non-injury blaze in the 1500 block of Dubuque Street erupted for unknown reasons shortly before 2:30 p.m., according to the Oceanside Fire Department. Crews had the flames under control within 30 minutes, OFD Battalion Chief Jessamyn Specht said.

The American Red Cross was called in to help the residents of the home arrange for emergency lodging.

The cause of the fire was under investigation, Specht said.