Fire extensively damages Scripps Ranch home

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A fire extensively damaged a home in Scripps Ranch late this afternoon.

There was no immediate word on what sparked the blaze, which was reported shortly before 4:30 p.m. in the 10800 block of Charbono Point, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Emergency crews arrived in the neighborhood just south of Spring Canyon Road and west of Pomerado Road to find a garage attached to a two-story house engulfed in flames.

Firefighters had the blaze largely extinguished within about 45 minutes.

There were no reports of injuries.

