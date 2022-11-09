Fire in East Village remains untamed after nearly nine hours





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Dozens of firefighters reported to the Potiker Family Senior Residence this morning in the East Village as 50 residents were evacuated and one burn victim was taken to the hospital.

The fire made contact with the back of the senior living apartment, authorities said. Crews have initiated the process of re-populating the building. Some residents with respiratory concerns will be assisted with shelter by the Red Cross, authorities said.

The investigation as to what started the fire is still ongoing.