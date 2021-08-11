Fire sparks in remote East County home, spreads to vegetation

LYONS VALLEY (KUSI) – A fire broke out in a Lyons Valley home at 5:56 p.m. Tuesday, spreading to nearby vegetation and prompting multiple agencies to extinguish the roughly two-acre brush fire.

Firefighters made swift progress on extinguishing the fire in the home at 17300 block of Lyons Creek Road, then quickly extinguished the vegetation fire around it, according to Cal Fire.

Fire-retardant lines prevented the unhurried fire from spreading, prompting officials to cancel a call for more air tankers.

No one was in the structure as firefighters took out the flames from the single-family home.