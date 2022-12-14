Fire severely damages 4 out of 7 businesses in Strip Mall in Webster





SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Fire severely damaged four businesses at a strip mall in the Ridgeway/Webster neighborhood Wednesday, but no injuries were reported.

The fire was reported at 4:05 a.m. in the 1700 block of Euclid Avenue, San Diego fire officials said.

While it was not immediately clear what started the fire, firefighters said flames initially ignited in a nearby trash bin before reaching the strip mall.

Fire officials immediately called for a second alarm to bring in more help, and just before 5 a.m., it was upgraded to a three-alarm fire as the flames picked up steam, according to the SDFD.

Firefighters who were inside the building exited as the units took a defensive approach for safety and strategy reasons, according to fire officials.

Approximately 100 firefighters from San Diego and Heartland National City extinguished the blaze.

Firefighters were able to protect three of the seven businesses in the strip mall, while the other four were extensively damaged, San Diego Fire- Rescue Deputy Chief Brian Raines told OnScene TV.

He also said extensive water damage was found in most of the building.

Investigators from the Metro Arson Strike Team were investigating the cause of the fire and no damage estimate was immediately made available.