Fire threatens homes, forces evacuations in Santa Ysabel

SANTA YSABEL (KUSI) – A brush fire was threatening homes and forcing residents to evacuate Saturday on School House Canyon Road, authorities said.

A motor home caught fire on state Route 79, north of state Route 78, at about 11:30 a.m. and flames spread into the vegetation on the side of the road, according to Cal Fire San Diego.

By 2:07 p.m. the fire had grown to 50 acres.

Deputies from the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department were helping residents to evacuate nearby homes that were threatened by the growing blaze.

At 12:14 p.m., Caltrans San Diego said northbound and southbound SR 79 was closed from state Route 76 to Mesa Grande Road.

#YsabelFire in Santa Ysabel [update] Fire is now 50 acres, 0% contained. Evacuations remain in place for School House Canyon Rd, though firefighters have made good progress in the residential community- no structure damage at this time. pic.twitter.com/t3qCOPJ443 — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) July 3, 2021