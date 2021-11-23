Fire weather: SDG&E asks customers to watch for power shutoffs over Thanksgiving

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – This Thanksgiving could turn out to be a fiery holiday for more than just the birds.

San Diego Gas & Electric asked customers on Monday to be prepared for possible Public Safety Power Shutoffs (PSPS) over the Thanksgiving holiday after the National Weather Service issued a Fire Weather Watch for Orange County and San Diego County mountains and valleys.

The NWS issued the watch for San Diego County mountains and valleys for Thursday morning from 4 a.m. to Friday at 6 p.m.

For inland Orange County, the watch starts from Wednesday at 10 a.m. to Friday at 6 p.m.

PSPS is recognized by and intended to alleviate fire risk during dangerous weather conditions.

In response, SDG&E has powered up their Emergency Operations Center and is monitoring conditions 24/7.

The company has begun pre-patrols of equipment located in high fire threat districts (HFTD) and plans to notify customers who are potentially at risk of PSPS starting Tuesday morning through phone calls, text messages, and email.

Notified customers should be ready to be without power through to Saturday.

Customers who receive PSPS messages should be prepared with to act on their personal emergency plans in order to keep their household safe.

The outages depend on SDG&E’s need and ability to physically inspect equipment, which must be done during daylight hours in order to be re-energized.

Areas at risk of PSPS will be made available on this list by Tuesday.

A recently-released PSPS app allows customers to be aware of weather changes. Download the app here.