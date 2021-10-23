Firearm Expert Michael Schwartz discusses the dangers of prop guns





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Newly-released records show the gun used on a movie set by Alec Baldwin who accidentally shot and killed a cinematographer and injured a director, contained live ammunition unbeknownst to the actor.

Court records show an assistant director handed Baldwin a prop firearm and yelled “cold gun” before the actor fired the weapon.

The “cold gun” remark was to indicate that the weapon did not have live rounds.

A search warrant obtained Friday noted there were at least two other incidents on set where a gun had misfired.

Michael Schwartz, Executive Director at San Diego County Gun Owners, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the tragedy.

Schwartz explained that if the four universal safety rules were followed, nothing tragic would have happened.