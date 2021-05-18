Firefighter injured, 3 displaced after fire sparks in garage of Oceanside home

OCEANSIDE (KUSI) – Three residents were displaced and one firefighter suffered a minor injury after a predawn fire broke out in the garage of an Oceanside home, authorities said.

The blaze was reported shortly before 2 a.m. at a single-story house on Juaneno Avenue, off College Boulevard, just north of state Route 76, said Oceanside Fire Battalion Chief Jessamyn Specht.

Firefighters arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the garage, Specht said. Crews knocked down the flames within 20 minutes and kept the fire from spreading to the living space of the home.

One firefighter suffered a minor injury, he said. No other injuries were reported.

It was not immediately clear if the injured firefighter was taken to a hospital or treated at the scene.

Three adults were displaced, but the American Red Cross was not needed because the displaced residents were able to stay with family nearby, Specht said.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.