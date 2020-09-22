Firefighter killed battling wildfire in San Bernardino was San Diego native

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Authorities revealed Tuesday that a firefighter who died last week battling a San Bernardino County wildfire sparked by gender- reveal pyrotechnics was a San Diego native.

Charles Morton, 39, a squad boss with the Big Bear Interagency Hotshots, died Thursday while battling the El Dorado Fire in the San Bernardino mountains, according to San Bernardino National Forest officials.

Morton was born in San Diego and started his career in 2002 as Corspman with the California Conservation Corps at the Butte Fire Center in Magalia, according to officials with the U.S. Forest Service. He began working for the U.S. Forest Service in 2006 with the Truckee Interagency Hotshots on the Tahoe National Forest, then joined the San Bernardino National Forest in 2007.

“Charlie was a well-respected leader who was always there for his squad and his crew at the toughest times,” U.S. Forest Service Chief Vicki Christiansen said in a statement. “Our hearts go out to Charlie’s loved ones, coworkers, friends and the Big Bear Hotshots. We will keep them in our thoughts and prayers.”

Morton is survived by his wife and daughter, his parents, two brothers, cousins and friends, according to a statement from his family.

The El Dorado fire broke out Sept. 5 near Yucaipa in San Bernardino County. As of 9 p.m. Monday, the blaze had burned 22,588 acres, was 60% contained, destroyed 10 structures and resulted in 13 injuries, along with Morton’s death, according to Cal Fire. The blaze was sparked by a smoke device used at a gender reveal party.