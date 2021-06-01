Firefighter killed colleague at California fire station

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say an off-duty firefighter fatally shot a fellow Los Angeles County firefighter and wounded another at their fire station before barricading himself at his home nearby, where he was later found dead.

Fire Chief Daryl Osby said at a news conference Tuesday that a 44-year-old fire specialist died in shooting and a 54-year-old firefighter was shot.

The wounded man is in critical but stable condition at a hospital.

Osby says the shooter barricaded himself at his house less than 10 miles from the station that’s about 45 miles north of Los Angeles.

The home was set on fire, and he was found dead.

Sheriff Alex Villanueva says the gunman appeared to have a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.