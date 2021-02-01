Firefighter starts GoFundMe page to benefit Chula Vista firefighters injured on duty





CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – A large commercial building caught fire in northwest Chula Vista, injuring four Chula Vista firefighters on the gusty night of Jan. 25.

Three of those firefighters suffered significant burn injuries, and one suffered a broken ankle from saving another firefighter at the scene.

One firefighter remains at the UC San Diego Medical Center’s burn unit.

The GoFundMe page set up for them has the goal of reaching $50,000.

Darrell Roberts, President of the Chula Vista Firefighters Association, joined KUSI to discuss the story of the injuries and the GoFundMe page, which can be visited here: https://gofund.me/186c70cc