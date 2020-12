Firefighters are working to extinguish a brush fire in Santee





SANTEE (KUSI) – Firefighters are working to extinguish a brush fire in an open area off Chaparral Drive and Cuyamaca Street in Santee, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

There are no reports of structural threats due to the blaze.

.@SDSOSantee @SDSheriff Deputies and @CityofSantee @SanteeFire are on scene. Please follow the instructions of first responders and prepare to evacuate when you receive the notification. pic.twitter.com/ArlNKSS35q — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) December 16, 2020