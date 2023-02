Firefighters rescue dog trapped in 40-foot hole in Bonita area

CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – A retired Sheriff’s dog named “Indy” is back with his family, after a brief scare.

Indy, a German Shephard, fell down a 40-foot hole in the Bonita area, but was rescued by Chula Vista firefighters.

KUSI’s Matt Prichard was there for the rescue, and reported live from the scene to share the incredible story.

Incredible work by multiple fire agencies to get this dog out of a 40+ foot hole. Check out the full story, including the momentum the dog was rescued, tonight at 10 on @KUSINews. pic.twitter.com/1elGhiqXx0 — Matt Prichard (@MattPrichardTV) February 2, 2023

It was a tense scene in Bonita as fire crews attempted to rescue a retired police dog that had fallen down a 60-foot hole. But after three hours, Indy was safely extracted and reunited with his owners. Here's my recap of the heroic rescue (w/@MattPrichardTV) @KUSINews #KUSINews pic.twitter.com/zRNoNgiwxQ — Mike Millburn (@MikeMillburnTV) February 2, 2023