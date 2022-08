Firefighters rescue man stuck atop U.S.-Mexico border wall





Rescuers were able to safely retrieve a man spotted atop the U.S.-Mexico border wall at roughly 9:30 p.m. on Friday night.

The rescue occurred near La Media Road in the Otay Mesa area. San Diego Fire-Rescue had to use a specialized ladder to reach the man, who was stuck nearly 30 feet in the air.

After being returned safely to the ground the man was then turned over to U.S. Immigration authorities.