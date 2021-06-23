Firefighters working to extinguish brush fire in Mira Mesa near homes





MIRA MESA (KUSI) – San Diego Fire-Rescue swiftly gained control over a brush fire that threatened homes along a canyon in Mira Mesa Wednesday afternoon.

The fire was reported near Black Mountain Road and Mercy Road south of Los Penaquistos Canyon

A helicopter dropped water on the fire, halting threats of fire to the homes along the canyon of Polaris Drive.

The flames nearly licked the backyards of some homes, which line the top of the canyon ridge.

The fire started with two acres and a moderate rate of spread before the SDFD stamped down the main body of fire by 3:05 p.m., according to the SDFD.

KUSI’s Teresa Sardina was live in Mira Mesa with more details on the fire.

This video shot from a condo complex on Babauta Road off of Black Mtn Rd. The fire came within about 100' of the condos on Babauta. There are also homes along the ridge behind these flames that were saved by fast firefighter work. #canyonfire pic.twitter.com/i9aM1AoGf3 — SDFD (@SDFD) June 23, 2021