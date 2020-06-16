Firehouse American Eatery & Lounge reopens for dining after becoming a nonprofit during closure

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – After being transformed into a nonprofit food bank for seniors during its closure, Firehouse American Eatery & Lounge in Pacific Beach is now officially back open for business.

While the nonprofit group, Stay Home SD, was only temporary, customers continue to show their support to a business that returned the favor to the community during tough times.

KUSI’s Dan Plante was live at Firehouse in Pacific Beach speaking with the owner, Matt Spencer, about how it feels to be back open for business.