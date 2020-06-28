Firework show planed during Poway 4th of July celebration

POWAY (KUSI) – The City of Poway announced that with the support of donations from its business community, the city will host two fireworks shows to expand viewing opportunities as part of a re-imagined Fourth of July celebration.

Simultaneous firework displays will be launched from Poway High School in the north and the city’s Sportsplex in the South Poway Business Park.

The City created a map of locations that people can use to show areas to park on the streets.