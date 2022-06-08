Fireworks Show returns to Mission Bay for first time in a decade





MISSION BAY (KUSI) – The once annual July 3rd fireworks show over Mission Bay hasn’t happened since 2012, but it is returning this summer.

After a decade without the show, San Diegans can return to Mission Bay to celebrate America’s Birthday.

The Mission Bay Yacht Club raised around $60,000 to put the show on this year, and donated a generous $20,000 of their own.

KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski was with the General Manager of the Catamaran Resort, who invited San Diego to come watch the show from their property, or even from the historic Bahia Belle, which will be out in the water during the show.