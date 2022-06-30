List of all the Fourth of July fireworks shows in San Diego
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Getting ready to celebrate the Fourth of July?
The annual Big Bay Boom will take place at 9:00 PM over San Diego Bay, but there are many other places to watch fireworks and celebrate America’s birthday.
All the shows start at 9:00 PM.
Below is a complete list of all the fireworks shows in San Diego!
- Camp Pendleton – Military ID required.
- Carlsbad: Legoland California
- Chula Vista: Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center – 2800 Olympic Parkway, Chula Vista, CA
- Coronado: Glorietta Bay – Coronado Golf Course, Stingray Point
- El Cajon: Kennedy Park – 1675 East Madison Avenue, El Cajon, CA 92019
- Escondido: Grape Day Park & California Center for the Arts – 340 North Escondido Boulevard, Escondido, CA 92025
- Del Mar: San Diego County Fair
- Imperial Beach: Pier Plaza – DRONE SHOW – 940 Seacoast Drive, Imperial Beach, CA
- La Mesa: Lake Murray Community Park – 7001 Murray Park Dr, San Diego, CA 92119
- Mission Bay: SeaWorld San Diego
- Poway: Poway High School Stadium – 15500 Espola Road Poway, CA 92064
- Ramona: Olive Pierce Middle School – 1521 Hanson Lane, Ramona, CA
- Rancho Bernardo: Rancho Bernardo High School Complex – 13010 Paseo Lucido, San Diego, CA 92128
- San Diego Big Bay Boom: San Diego Bay
- San Marcos: Bradley Park – 1587 Linda Vista Drive, San Marcos, CA
- Santee: Town Center Park East – 550 Park Center Drive, Santee, California, 92071
- Vista: Brengle Terrace Park – 1200 Vale Terrace Drive, Vista on July 4, 2022