List of all the Fourth of July fireworks shows in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Getting ready to celebrate the Fourth of July?

The annual Big Bay Boom will take place at 9:00 PM over San Diego Bay, but there are many other places to watch fireworks and celebrate America’s birthday.

All the shows start at 9:00 PM.

Below is a complete list of all the fireworks shows in San Diego!

Camp Pendleton – Military ID required.

– Military ID required. Carlsbad: Legoland California

Chula Vista: Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center – 2800 Olympic Parkway, Chula Vista, CA

– 2800 Olympic Parkway, Chula Vista, CA Coronado: Glorietta Bay – Coronado Golf Course, Stingray Point

– Coronado Golf Course, Stingray Point El Cajon: Kennedy Park – 1675 East Madison Avenue, El Cajon, CA 92019

– 1675 East Madison Avenue, El Cajon, CA 92019 Escondido: Grape Day Park & California Center for the Arts – 340 North Escondido Boulevard, Escondido, CA 92025

– 340 North Escondido Boulevard, Escondido, CA 92025 Del Mar: San Diego County Fair

San Diego County Fair Imperial Beach: Pier Plaza – DRONE SHOW – 940 Seacoast Drive, Imperial Beach, CA

– DRONE SHOW – 940 Seacoast Drive, Imperial Beach, CA La Mesa: Lake Murray Community Park – 7001 Murray Park Dr, San Diego, CA 92119

– 7001 Murray Park Dr, San Diego, CA 92119 Mission Bay: SeaWorld San Diego

Poway: Poway High School Stadium – 15500 Espola Road Poway, CA 92064

– 15500 Espola Road Poway, CA 92064 Ramona: Olive Pierce Middle School – 1521 Hanson Lane, Ramona, CA

– 1521 Hanson Lane, Ramona, CA Rancho Bernardo: Rancho Bernardo High School Complex – 13010 Paseo Lucido, San Diego, CA 92128

– 13010 Paseo Lucido, San Diego, CA 92128 San Diego Big Bay Boom: San Diego Bay

San Marcos: Bradley Park – 1587 Linda Vista Drive, San Marcos, CA

– 1587 Linda Vista Drive, San Marcos, CA Santee: Town Center Park East – 550 Park Center Drive, Santee, California, 92071

– 550 Park Center Drive, Santee, California, 92071 Vista: Brengle Terrace Park – 1200 Vale Terrace Drive, Vista on July 4, 2022