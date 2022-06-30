List of all the Fourth of July fireworks shows in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Getting ready to celebrate the Fourth of July?

The annual Big Bay Boom will take place at 9:00 PM over San Diego Bay, but there are many other places to watch fireworks and celebrate America’s birthday.

All the shows start at 9:00 PM.

Below is a complete list of all the fireworks shows in San Diego!

  • Camp Pendleton – Military ID required.
  • Carlsbad: Legoland California 
  • Chula Vista: Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center – 2800 Olympic Parkway, Chula Vista, CA
  • Coronado: Glorietta Bay – Coronado Golf Course, Stingray Point
  • El Cajon: Kennedy Park – 1675 East Madison Avenue, El Cajon, CA 92019
  • Escondido: Grape Day Park & California Center for the Arts – 340 North Escondido Boulevard, Escondido, CA 92025
  • Del Mar: San Diego County Fair
  • Imperial Beach: Pier Plaza – DRONE SHOW –  940 Seacoast Drive, Imperial Beach, CA
  • La Mesa: Lake Murray Community Park –  7001 Murray Park Dr, San Diego, CA 92119
  • Mission Bay: SeaWorld San Diego 
  • Poway: Poway High School Stadium – 15500 Espola Road Poway, CA 92064
  • Ramona: Olive Pierce Middle School – 1521 Hanson Lane, Ramona, CA
  • Rancho Bernardo: Rancho Bernardo High School Complex – 13010 Paseo Lucido, San Diego, CA 92128
  • San Diego Big Bay Boom: San Diego Bay
  • San Marcos: Bradley Park – 1587 Linda Vista Drive, San Marcos, CA
  • Santee: Town Center Park East – 550 Park Center Drive, Santee, California, 92071
  • Vista: Brengle Terrace Park – 1200 Vale Terrace Drive, Vista on July 4, 2022
