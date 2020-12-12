First 5 San Diego and COVID-19 impact on childcare and early education

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Executive Director of First 5 San Diego joined Good Morning San Diego to talk about childcare and early education as it relates to COVID-19 and new stay-at-home orders.

First 5 San Diego has put together a list of holiday-themed at home activities on our website to help pass the time with your kids while continuing to prepare them for the future.

Should families have questions or concerns they can reach out to our First 5 network or call 2-1-1 to be connected to a live representative.

For more information and to see our at home activities, please visit www.first5sandiego.org.