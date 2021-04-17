First Annual San Diego Teachers Academia Awards Gala honors 36 local teachers

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Attorney King and Sycuan Casino presented IQPodcast‘s First Annual San Diego Teachers Academia Awards Gala on the evening of April 16, honoring 36 teachers from all over San Diego County.

The high honors of Teacher Legend were also awarded to four of those 36 teachers, namely, Sandra Scheller, who began Chula Vista’s Holocaust Museum.

Teacher Sandra Scheller herself joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on Good Morning San Diego, along with Cody J. Martinez, Chairman of the Sycuan Band of Kmueyaay Nation, and Brett Davis of IQPodcasts to elaborate on the gala.