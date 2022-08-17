First Barrio Logan Literacy Festival on Aug. 20

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Barrio Logan College Institute (BLCI) and San Diego Oasis will hold the first Barrio Logan Literacy Festival on August 20, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., at BLCI headquarters (2114 National Ave, San Diego, CA 92113).

Megan Evanson, manager of the BLCI, joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy to discuss why literacy is such an important topic in San Diego, and give details about the event.

The Festival will provide kindergarten through eighth grade students in the Barrio Logan community with a minimum of two free, reading level appropriate, new books to support literacy, the joy of reading, and the needs of the Barrio Logan community, particularly as children return to school.

Each 45 minutes beginning at 10:00 a.m., BLCI and San Diego Oasis will distribute books to up to 125 students.

This event is free and will feature areas for reading, entertainment, activity stations (such as a hands-on STEM activity with Kura Oncology), and menu samples from local restaurants.

Families are encouraged to register online in advance by going to https://tinyurl.com/blliteracyfest.