First confirmed case of omicron variant detected in California





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A resident of San Francisco has the first confirmed case of the omicron COVID-19 variant in the U.S., officials said.

Scientists are still learning about the new variant, and have not yet confirmed exactly how transmissible it is or how the vaccine responds to it.

White House chief medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci spoke on what is currently known about the first U.S. case at the White House Press Briefing on Wednesday.

During a White House Press Briefing Wednesday, White House chief medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci said that the patient was fully vaccinated and had just returned to the San Francisco region on Nov. 22 after spending time in South Africa.

The patient tested positive on Nov. 29.

Gov. Gavin Newsom took to Twitter, recommending Californians not to panic.

CA’s large-scale testing and early detection systems have found the Omicron COVID-19 variant in California. We should assume that it’s in other states as well. There’s no reason to panic–but we should remain vigilant. That means get vaccinated. Get boosted. Wear a mask indoors. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) December 1, 2021

The patient had not received a booster shot due to not being six months apart from getting the second dose, Gov. Newsom said during a press briefing on Wednesday afternoon.

Gov. Newsom added that the patient is aged between 18 and 49 years old.

The governor and local officials do not at this time anticipate instating new restrictions, such as lockdowns, on Californians as a result of the omicron variant.