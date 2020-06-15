First junior lifeguard program in California reopens under new coronavirus guidelines

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – After months without organized sports or school activities for San Diego’s youth, the City of San Diego’s Junior Lifeguard Program makes a splash on Monday, June 15, 2020 as the first program of its kind in the state of California to officially reopen.

Many agencies within and outside California plan to use this program as a model for their aquatic programs. The following changes have been implemented in order to comply with County of San Diego public health guidelines:

• Each participant and all staff will undergo a health screening at the start of each day.

• Each participant will be given a washable/reusable mask which will be worn each day until they successfully complete the health screening.

• Activities are scheduled at more locations than in previous years in order to enable participants to follow physical distancing guidelines.

• A County-approved communicable disease plan is in place.

• Once participants are assigned to their group based on a swim/run assessment, they will not interact with other groups during their session.

A major benefit of this program is that skills the participants learn stay with them throughout their lives. Often, former junior lifeguards will become seasonal lifeguards and ultimately professional lifeguards with San Diego Fire-Rescue Department (SDFD) or other agencies.

“The Junior Lifeguard Program is one of the most popular summer aquatic experiences available in San Diego,” said Lifeguard Chief James Gartland. “We are thrilled that after several months without organized sports or school activities, these kids can enjoy the beach while improving their swimming and fitness and learning so many other valuable skills.”

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon spoke with San Diego Lifeguard Chief James Gartland about restarting the program.

The City of San Diego Junior Lifeguard program makes a splash this morning 🌊 The program offers ages 7-17 the opportunity to learn from professional lifeguards over a 4 week aquatic course. Swim and run test underway! @KUSI_GMSD @KUSINews @SDLifeguards pic.twitter.com/oUH7WbSGRF — Kacey McKinnon (@KMcKinnonKUSI) June 15, 2020