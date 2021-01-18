First Lady Melania Trump delivers farewell message as she prepares to leave the White House

(KUSI) – First Lady Melania Trump shared a farewell video Monday as she prepares for her final days in the White House.

In a nearly seven-minute video, Trump reminisced about her years as the nation’s first lady.

“As Donald and I conclude our time in the White House, I think of all the people I have taken home in my heart and their incredible stories of love, patriotism and determination.” Trump said. “No words can express the depth of my gratitude for the privilege of having served as your First Lady.”

The outgoing first lady and President Donald Trump are set to travel to Mar-a-Lago on Inauguration Day to begin their post-White House life.