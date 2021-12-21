First Omicron variant-linked death in US recorded in Texas





HARRIS COUNTY (KUSI) – The first known death linked to the Omicron COVID-19 variant in the United States was recorded by Texas’ Harris County on Monday, according to Harris County Public Health.

The deceased was an unvaccinated man and thus at high risk of severe complications from COVID-19, had underlying health conditions, had already had coronavirus and was aged between 50-60 years old, the health department said.

Harris County includes the state’s capital of Houston.

73.3% of eligible Harris County residents have had at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

That means 26.7% of the Houston-area residents have yet to receive even one dose of the vaccine.

The Omicron variant now makes up 73% of new U.S. coronavirus infections, the CDC announced Monday.

On Dec. 13, Britain was the first country in the world to publicly confirm a death from the Omicron variant.

In Britain, 14 people have died from the Omicron variant as of Dec. 21.