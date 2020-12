First responders in Vista hold holiday toy drive

VISTA (KUSI) – First responders in Vista are holding a toy drive for the holidays from December 4-20.

Donations will be given to children who have been displaced from their families or are experiencing homelessness.

Drop off locations are at the Fire Station 6 on 651 E Vista Way and the Vista Station on 325 S Melrose Dr. between 9am to 4pm