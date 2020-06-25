Fitness business begins rebound after COVID-19 shutdown

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Things are still up in the air, but not anything like they were just three months ago at Aerial Revolution, a fitness studio that teaches aerial dance, which is performed with hanging silks, hoops and other circus-like equipment.

The studio in San Diego’s Morena District reopened on Monday, just over a week after the county lifted restrictions on gyms and fitness centers.

Owner Jessica Flores has been thrilled to see her students come back. We visited Flores just after the business closed in March. She was worried then about expenses, paying her rent, insurance and utilities when very little money was coming in.

At that time, she was preparing to apply for assistance through the city of San Diego’s Small Business Relief Fund. She didn’t get that help but just received a loan from the Small Business Administration.

Even though the doors of the studio are open again, the business isn’t quite the same. There are new health mandates to observe.

Face coverings must be worn in the lobby area and physical distancing must be practiced when classes are conducted. Flores said that’s not too difficult because the overhead rigging points where the silks are suspended are spaced more than 12 feet apart.

After every class, the colorful hanging silks are exchanged for new ones and the used ones are laundered every night.

The size of classes is also smaller with just seven or eight students in each class. Instead of 100 classes each week, Flores said she is offering just three to five classes a day.

Despite the new rules, Flores said she is gratified to be back in the studio.

“Just feeling that energy- the reason I do this is because I love people and I love to see the reactions when they learn something new, so it was a great feeling to be back in classes this week,” Flores said.