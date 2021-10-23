Fitness Expert Clark Bartram shares his experience with contracting COVID





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Fitness Expert Clark Bartram joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez to discuss getting healthy and what he has learned from getting COVID-19.

While many doctors are emphasizing vaccination status, Bartram instead emphasized overall health.

But are you living a healthy lifestyle? Bartram asked.

Go outside and take a walk, change what you’re eating, Bartram recommended.

Valuing your health means changing your lifestyle, Bartram emphasized.