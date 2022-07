Fitness with Cindy Whitmarsh: Flat Abs workout!

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On “Good Morning San Diego” fitness expert, Cindy Whitmarsh, runs through a quick Flat Ab Workout.

Flat Abs workout!

(Perform each exercise 30/40 reps, 2/3 times)

1. 2x Jump squats, to torso twists

2. Alt standing elbow to knee crunches

3. Plank side knee tuck’s

4. Side plank knee pull

5. V sit jackhammers

6. V sit bicycles

7. Crunch punches and sit up

8. Flutter kicks