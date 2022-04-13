Fitness with Cindy Whitmarsh: In Home Booty Band Workout

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Summer is just around the corner so its time to work on your bikini body! Cindy Whitmarsh walks us through her In Home Booty Band Workout to tone up your glutes.

In home booty band workout!

(perform each exercise for an entire minute, 2/3 times)

1. Side shuffle knee lift

2. Abduction walking

3. Squat & alt back kick

4. Squat & sidekick

5. Knee pull & kick back

6. Bridge lift to lateral push

7. Rev crunch, push leg ext

8. Heel walking