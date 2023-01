Fitness with Cindy Whitmarsh: Interval, body blast!

(complete all cardio exercises for an entire minute, strength exercises, 30/40 reps, repeat)

1. Sidestepping forward extensions

2. 4x biceps pump, squat, around the world 3. Skiers squat, & swing on toes.

4. Dead lift, upright row, ALT raise.

5. Pulse 2x squat, tap in’s

6. Alt lunge, chest opener

7. 3x split lunge, jump squat

8. Curtsy lunge, step, knee around.