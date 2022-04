Fitness with Cindy Whitmarsh: Low Impact Cardio Crusher

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI fitness contributor Cindy Whitmarsh walks us through a low impact cardio killer.

(repeat each exercise for 45 seconds, 15 second rest and repeat, 2/3 times)

1. Sumo walk to knee pull back

2. Skier squat to swing up on toes

3. Repeater knee 3X, sw

4. Rev lunge and kick

5. Lunge, squat, side step, sw

6. Slow count burpee

7. Plank moving arm pulls

8. Dip and kick