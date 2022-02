Fitness with Cindy Whitmarsh: Low Impact Cardio Killer

Here is the Workout with Cindy Whitmarsh: Low Impact Cardio Killer

(Perform each exercise for an entire minute, 2/3 times)

1. Skier squats & swing up on toes

2. Alt Slide lunge to squat & switch

3. Plea squat, side lunge & low tap

4. Squatting side stepping

5. Plea squat 3x to side knee pull

6. Rep knee 3x & Switch

7. Slow count Burpee

8. Plank toe taps