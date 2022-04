Fitness with Cindy Whitmarsh: Partner body blast!

Partner body blast!

(Perform each exercise for an entire minute, 2/3 times)

1. Band resist high knees

2. Band resist Frog leap’s

3. Band resist sidestepping

4. And resist rows

5. Flick kicks to squats

6. Hi knee taps to Burpee’s

7. Triceps, core, glute burner

8. Arm walking & alt clapping