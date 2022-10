Pumpkin patch body blitz!

(perform each exercise for an entire minute 2/3 times)

1. Monster leaper

2. Screaming Burpee press

3. Raise the Deadlift to goblin squat

4. Terrifying traveling plank pumpkin taps

5. Frightening front lunge torso twist

6. Zombie squat overhead circles

7. Gruesome rev lunges with pumpkin star crosses

8. Ghosting sit up to v sit Rotations