Single DB fitness!

(perform each exercise 20/30 reps, 2/3 times)

1. Long jump to Jack press back

2. Sumo pass through 3x, snatch up

3. Squat press and torso lean

4. Squat side down, side to side, halo

5. Figure 8 torso, 3x lunge switches

6. Side squat, bent arm reaches, SW

7. Sit up, 3 way press

8. v sit super 8 pass through