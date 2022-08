Fitness with Cindy Whitmarsh: Summer HIIT workout!

SAN DIEGO (KUSI)

Summer HIIT workout!

(Perform each exercise for 40 seconds with a 10 sec break and repeat, 2/3 times)

1. 8x high knee taps to alt lunges

2. 4x Sumo walk to jump squat and back

3. 3x knee pull to cross punch down

4. Split lunge tap downs to jump squat

5. Burpee to quick feet

6. Arm walking to plank jacks

7. Hip dips to arm reaches

8. Sit up to bridge push up