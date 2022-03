Fitness with Cindy Whitmarsh’s Spring Training Calorie Burner!

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Train like a Padre with this Spring Training Calorie Burner!

(perform each exercise 30/40 reps, 2/3 times)

1. Jack to DB touch downs

2. 2x pulse side lunge to DB cross punch

3. Bob and weave to jump squat

4. Plea jump squat, DB head circles

5. Jump squat to pendulum back leg swing

6. Bent knee Jack to back kicks

7. Straight leg kick up to Bent knee lift

8. Slow bear crawl