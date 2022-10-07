Five more SVP’s to be placed in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Sexually violent predator is a designation for those convicted of sexually violent offenses and diagnosed with a mental disorder that makes them likely to re-offend.

After serving their prison sentences, SVPs undergo treatment at state hospitals, but may also petition courts to continue treatment in supervised outpatient locations.

KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski was joined by Supervisor Jim Desmond (District 5) to discuss the placement of SVP’s in his district and what he’s doing to keep them out of his neighborhoods.