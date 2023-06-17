Five Navy sailors suffer injuries in San Diego Bay boat crash

CORONADO (CNS) – Five U.S. Navy personnel suffered non-life- threatening injuries today in a predawn boat crash at the mouth of San Diego Bay.

The 11-meter rigid-hulled inflatable vessel struck Zuniga Point Jetty on the southwestern edge of Naval Air Station North Island shortly before 2 a.m. as the crew was entering the harbor during routine training operations, according to Navy Region Southwest public affairs.

The injured sailors were taken to hospitals, where they were admitted in stable condition, the Navy stated.

As of early afternoon, three of the personnel had been released from medical care, according to a Naval Special Warfare spokesperson. The other two were still being evaluated, the official said.

The cause of the accident was under investigation, officials said.