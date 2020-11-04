Five new City Councilmembers could transform San Diego in 2020 election

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego’s vote could soon transform the city.

Five new faces are joining the nine-member city council. Districts 1, 3, 5, 7 & 9 will be electing their new leadership.

While the council races are nonpartisan, the election could bring a slightly more conservative council, or it could usher in a super-majority of seven or eight Democrat votes.

Former District 8 Councilmember David Alvarez joined KUSI News to discuss what the possible major shift in city leadership could mean for San Diego.

District 1 – (D) Joe Lacava vs Will Moore (D)

District 3- (D) Stephan Whitburn (D) vs. Toni Duran (D)

District 5 – Marnie Von Wilpert (D) vs. Joe leventhal (R)

District 7- Raul Campillo (D) vs Noli Zosa (R)

District 9 – Kelvin Barrios (D) vs. Sean Elo-Rivera (D)