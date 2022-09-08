Five sex offenders being housed in a single Lakeside home





LAKESIDE (KUSI) – Residents of the Blossom Valley neighborhood in Lakeside are outraged after learning five registered sex offenders just moved into a home on their family-friendly street.

Residents tell KUSI News they had no idea these sex offenders would become their neighbors, and are outraged because they consider the five sex offenders to be a huge safety risk.

The five sex offenders are:

Kevin Love

Benjamin Pickens

Jesse Freeburg

Geoffrey Alford

Jovany Nunez

Supervisor Joel Anderson, who represents District 2, gave KUSI the following statement:

While in the State legislature, I voted against bills that weakened public safety and the bills I supported to increase community protections from sex offenders were killed on party-line votes. This continues to be a Sacramento problem that impacts us at the local level. People need to hold their state representatives accountable or we will continue to get sex offenders dumped in our communities.

