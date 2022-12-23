Five storefronts burglarized in one month in Ocean Beach

OCEAN BEACH (KUSI) – Several more businesses in Ocean Beach have been broken into and burglarized.

Some of these places have been hit more than once, like the brew pub called California Wild Ales.

Why is Mayor Todd Gloria allowing this to happen?

The robberies happen so often, that Ocean Beach business owners have no choice but to take matters into their own hands.

KUSI’s Dan Plante was live in Ocean Beach with reactions from several business owners.