Flag Pole Buddy makes PPE to donate to health care workers

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Small business, FlagPole Buddy, has stayed open during this Pandemic and has also devoted their manufacturing to making PPE to donate to health care workers.

People can still order the companies flag poles can be found on http://flagpolebuddy.com .

FlagPole Buddy is 3D printing face masks for those who are working on the front lines! However, their flag poles can be found on https://t.co/3saLxRF9vc or @amazon 🇺🇸 They are very innovative and great for all the campers out there! #HealthcareHeroes @KUSINews #WearYourMask pic.twitter.com/VHJTig7EgX — Kacey McKinnon (@KMcKinnonKUSI) May 11, 2020