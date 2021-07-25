Flash is ready to zip his way to his new owners

KEARNY MESA (KUSI) – Flash is a 3-month-old hound blend pup that currently weights 6 pounds but estimated to weight 16-25 pounds.

He is already neutered and came from a litter of 16!

Visit the Helen Woodward Animal Center to see if you and Flash are a match!

Adoption Fee: $525 including microchip fee.

All pets adopted from Helen Woodward Animal Center have been spayed or neutered, have up-to-date vaccinations, and microchip identification.

Plus, get 25% your first stay at our Club Pet Boarding.

Taysia Shaffer of the Helen Woodward Animal Center joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on Good Morning San Diego to present Flash.

Center Information:

Helen Woodward Animal Center is located at 6523 Helen Woodward Way in Rancho Santa Fe.

Kennels are open daily, no appointment needed!

For more information call 858-756-4117, option #1 or visit www.animalcenter.org.

“PAWmicon Weekend” is taking place this weekend at the Animal Center!

The event is a comic-themed weekend of activities at the Helen Woodward Animal Center on July 23-25.

Overall, there will be beverages, kids crafts, photo opportunities, and more.

For more information visit www.my.animalcenter.org/event/pawmicon-2021/e346864