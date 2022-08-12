Flawless Diamonds Social Club San Diego & Above Average MC SD host 1st partnered Backpack Drive

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Flawless Diamonds Social Club “San Diego” – & Above Average MC SD will be hosting their 1st partnered Backpack Drive with support from other MCs, SCs & Black Owned Businesses in San Diego.

This is a free, family friendly event where the hosts will provide free backpacks loaded with essential school supplies.

Participants can even get free food, raffles and haircuts!

Antwone “Bigtwon” Howard from Above Average MC previewed the event on KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego.