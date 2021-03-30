Fleet Science Center announces reopening next week with new features





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Fleet Science Center in Balboa Park will reopen next week at reduced capacity and with new safety protocols as visitors learn about the wonders of the planet.

“We’re excited to reopen our doors and safely welcome you back,” Fleet Science Center officials wrote on social media Tuesday. “We’ll have a brand new exhibition ready for you, your favorite activities and exciting films in the Heikoff Giant Dome Theater.”

A new IMAX feature film “Great Bear Rainforest,” is among the highlights of the reopening as well as the launch of the Design Zone, where visitors can learn how concepts come to life and create their own virtual skate park, rollercoaster, video game or other experience.

The Fleet Center will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays through Mondays only.

Frequent cleanings, the requirement of face masks, exhibits redesigned to accommodate physical distancing, temperature checks and other measures will be in place at The Fleet Science Center in compliance with public health guidelines, according to center officials.

For details on the reopening, visit fleetscience.org.